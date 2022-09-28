0
Nico Williams provides assist for Spain’s winning goal against Portugal

Fdsv8v XoAkyZH3 Nico (in 7 shirt) headed across goal for Morata to score

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Youngster, Nico Williams made his second substitute appearance for Spain on Tuesday and helped the side cruise past Portugal with a 1-0 victory.

The talented Athletic Bilbao forward marked his debut for La Roja last weekend in the 2-1 defeat to Switzerland.

Today, he was named in the matchday squad of Spain again but missed out on a starting role.

In the second half, Nico Williams was introduced in the 73rd minute as he replaced Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres.

Later in the 88th minute, he assisted Alvaro Morata to score the only goal of the match as Spain secured a narrow 1-0 win over Portugal to finish clinch the top spot on the Group B standings of the Uefa Nations League.

Watch highlights of the assist and the goal below:





