Sports

Nico Williams receives an average rating of 74 on FIFA 23

Nico Williams.jpeg Nico Williams

Thu, 6 Oct 2022

With the release of the latest edition of the popular simulation video game FIFA 23, many footballers, including Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao, have boasted about their in-game rating.

His wonderful pass to striker Alvaro Morata in the encounter against Portugal was crucial in securing qualification for the final phase of the UEFA Nations League, and he has three goals and three assists in seven games with Athletic.

Nico Williams only has one average rating of 74, even though it has a potential improvement evaluation of 86.

His brother Iñaki Williams who now plays for Ghana was rated 81 by the popular simulation video game.

