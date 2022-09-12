0
Menu
Sports

Nico Williams scores to inspire Athletic Club to victory in La Liga

20220911 ElchevsATH 12 Nico Williams is joined by his teammmates to celebrate his goal

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nico Williams scored his first goal of the season for Athletic Club in their 4-1 victory over Elche on Sunday.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian scored a stunning goal to help Bilbao return to winning ways and climb to fourth place in La Liga.

The 20-year-old started and was substituted in the 64th minute. His goal capped off an excellent performance by the youngster.

Nico has two goal contributions in five league games, scoring one and assisting one.

Inaki Williams, his senior brother, was also in action, continuing his incredible run in La Liga. The Ghana forward has now made a record-extending 237 consecutive appearances in the league.

Nico, unlike Inaki, has stated that he is not yet ready to decide whether to play for Spain or Ghana.

He wants more time to decide on his international future, which is likely to be Ghana.

 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Related Articles: