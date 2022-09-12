Nico Williams scores to inspire Athletic Club to victory in La Liga

Nico Williams is joined by his teammmates to celebrate his goal

Nico Williams scored his first goal of the season for Athletic Club in their 4-1 victory over Elche on Sunday.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian scored a stunning goal to help Bilbao return to winning ways and climb to fourth place in La Liga.



The 20-year-old started and was substituted in the 64th minute. His goal capped off an excellent performance by the youngster.



Nico has two goal contributions in five league games, scoring one and assisting one.



Inaki Williams, his senior brother, was also in action, continuing his incredible run in La Liga. The Ghana forward has now made a record-extending 237 consecutive appearances in the league.

Nico, unlike Inaki, has stated that he is not yet ready to decide whether to play for Spain or Ghana.



He wants more time to decide on his international future, which is likely to be Ghana.



