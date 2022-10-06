0
Menu
Sports

Nico Williams tipped to win La Liga Player of the Month award

Nico Williams.jpeg Athletic Club winger, Nico Williams

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Athletic Club forward Nico Williams is expected to beat Robert Lewandowski and Vinicius to the La Liga Player of the Month award for September.

This is according to Olocip that compared the top 11 players in September and ranked Nico first.

Nico's three goals and an assist during that stretch of the championship, combined with Athletic's three consecutive victories, were enough for him to be named MVP last month by artificial intelligence.

Nico recently made his Spain debut, committing his international future to Spain over Ghana, where his senior brother Inaki Williams plays.

The 20-year-old will be hoping to be named to Spain's World Cup squad in Qatar.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Related Articles: