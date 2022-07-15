Nico Williams wants to emulate Inaki's success at Athletic Bilbao

Nico Williams and his brother Inaki (left)

Ghanaian youngster Nico Williams wants to emulate his elder brother, Inaki at Athletic Bilbao.

The 19-year-old has been impressive since breaking into Bilbao’s first team last year.



Williams is currently under contract with Athletic Club for two more years, but Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool have all shown interest in the player.



Speaking to 3Sports, Williams expressed desire to stay at Bilbao and help the club to win trophies.

Nico's elder brother, Inaki, has been with the club for a longer period and won one title so far. He aims to follow in his brother’s footsteps and help the club win more.



"I love Bilbao. I love Athletic Club. I want to be there with my brother and all my teammates. It’s like a family for me. I want to stay in Bilbao," he told 3Sports.



"I want to win trophies for Bilbao. Bilbao is like a family to me. My brother has won cups there and I want to give more to Bilbao."