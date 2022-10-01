Nico scores against Almeria from Iñaki's assist

Nico Williams

Attacker Nico Williams scored against UD Almería on Friday evening in the Spanish La Liga.

His goal was assisted by his brother Iñaki Williams in the 62nd minute. Iñaki Williams scored the first goal which was assisted by Nico. Oihan Sancet extend Bilbao's lead in the 17th minute.



Mikel Vesga scored the final goal for Bilbao in the 84th minute.

Iñaki Williams recently made his debut for Ghana against Brazil in Le Havre, Spain. He also started the international friendly game against Nicaragua in Lorca Spain.



His brother Nico Williams has selected to wear the colors of Spain and featured in two friendlies. Nico Williams provided the assist that sent Spain to the last four of the UEFA Nations League.