Nigel Gaisie trolled over ‘failed’ AFCON prophecy

Some Ghanaians on social media have taken on Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s following his failed ‘terrorist attack’ prophecy on the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel at a 31st watch-night service disclosed that God had revealed to him that there would be a ‘terrorist attack’ at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.



“This is an international prophecy. The Lord carried my spirit into a place like Cameroon concerning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. I saw something like players standing on a stretcher and they were in pains as some of them were crying.



“Let the nation Cameroon pray and any other qualified team also do same because I’m seeing something like a terrorist attack and explosive attacks. I’m seeing that something happened at the stadium and the whole place was in disorder and people died,” Gaisie said to his congregation.

Although there was a stampede which resulted in the death of eight people, there was no form of terrorist attack and no player was injured as a result of their actions.



Following the false prophecy, some people have aimed subtle swipes at the man of God.



According to the comments, a stampede cannot be compared to a terrorist attack.



