0
Menu
Sports

Niger, Ghana to host WAFU B tournaments this year

CAF Yellow E1637707933978 610x400.png Logo of CAF | File photo

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: cafonline.com

The regional governing body confirmed the selection of Niger as the host country for the 2022 U20 Cup of Nations on Thursday.

The biennial tournament, which also serves as the qualification for the TotalEnergies U20 Africa Cup of Nations, will get the organisation's activities underway for this year.

It will be held in the capital Niamey from May 7 to May 20, 2022.

Title holders Ghana will compete with rivals Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Togo and hosts Niger for the coveted trophy.

They will also be vying for places at the 2023 edition of the U20 AFCON.

The Black Satellites came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to win the 2020 Championship at the Stade Charles De Gaulles in Porto Novo, Benin.

Ghana went ahead to conquer the rest of Africa at the main tournament in Mauritania, beating Uganda 2-0 in the finals in Nouakchott to win their fourth title in the history of the tournament.

The next U20 AFCON tournament will take place in Egypt from February 18, 2023, to March 12, 2022.

The top four teams will qualify to the FIFA U20 World Cup held in Indonesia later that year.

Meanwhile, the leadership of WAFU Zone B has settled on the Ghanaian city of Cape Coast – as hosts for the 2022 U-17 Cup of Nations in June.

The Zone B Championship, which serves as qualifiers for the TotalEnergies Africa U17 Cup of Nations, will be hosted in the city in the central part of Ghana.

It will be staged from Saturday, June 11 to Friday, June 24, 2022.

The tournament will feature host Ghana, defending Champions Cote D’Ivoire, giants Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin and Niger.

The participating team will vie for the trophy and tickets to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: cafonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Huge taxes, unserious employees - Nigerian business owner laments about Ghana
'Take my wedding ring and pray for me' - The last words of General Acheampong
Sammy Gyamfi tops social media trends after 'banter' with UPSA lecturer on TV
GRIDCo announces ‘Dumsor’ schedule for the next 84 days in Accra
I won't stoop to your level and insult you – Former Tourism Minister hits back at Adom-Otchere
Adwoa Safo did not vote against Mike Oquaye in Speaker election – NPP MP
Passenger on British Airways flight gives frightening account of how aircraft circled for over one hour
I became my father's driver aftter failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims
NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa