Nigeria Air Force Alpha Jet wey loss fit don crash - NAF

Nigeria Air Force say intelligence report wey dem get dey show say di Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) wey bin disappear from radar wit two of dia personnel on March 31 2021 fit don crash.

E neva clear wetin cause di crash or wia di two pilots dey.



Di pilots na Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.



Di director of Public relations and information, Edward Gabkwet, inside statement say NAF surveillance aircraft, NAF Special Forces and Nigeria Army troops wey dey ground, still dey do extensive search and rescue.

Dem add say, at dis point, dem no dey rule out anytin concerning di mata but dem dey hope say dem go fit find and rescue di crew members soon.



