Nigeria: Anambra INEC office attack by gunmen - Wetin we know

Anambra govment tok-tok pesin confam di news to di BBC

Jaguda pipo don put fire for di headquarters of di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Anambra State.

Tori be say di gunmen also attempt to attack di Police 'B' Divisional Headquarters close wey dey close to di INEC office.



Tok-tok pesin to Anambra State Police, Ikenganyia Tochi wey confam di incident to BBC say di attack happen on Sunday night.



Videos wey don begin circulate for social media, capture how part of di INEC building bin dey on fire and rapid gunshots between pipo wey BBC Pidgin no fit independently confam.

Dis attack by unknown gunmen dey come only days afta jaguda pipo attack di outpost of di Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), wia 2 officers die for Nneyi, Umueri, Anambra East LGA, Anambra State.



