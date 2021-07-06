Nigeria Football Federation in talks with Ghana FA over friendly match in October

Nigeria want to engage Ghana in a friendly

The Nigeria Football Federation is in talks with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the possibility of a friendly match in October.

This has been confirmed by NFF President Amaju Pinnick who is keen on getting the best for the various Nigeria national teams.



According to him, as part of plans to improve the current squad of the Super Eagles B team, talks are far advanced with the GFA to play a friendly match with the Black Stars B.



“This is the launchpad we are providing for you to showcase your talents. This team (Eagles B) is our pride, and we will keep you and monitor you because you are the next big thing in Nigerian football.

“In October, we will be flying the team to Baltimore for friendly games against Ghana possibly, Cameroon and Canada, maybe. We will sort that out in the coming weeks,” Pinnick told the media during an engagement.



The NFF boss continued, “We will tidy up all the documentation. You will be playing at the 73,000 capacity M&T Bank Stadium.”



Sources say that talks should be concluded by the end of July.