Federal High Court say Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume (l) na di winner for Imo North senatorial bye-election

Nigeria Federal High Court for Abuja don give ruling say Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume na di winner for Imo North senatorial bye-election wey bin hold for 5 December 2020,

Di Judge Taiwo Taiwo wey give di ruling, also give di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 72 hours to carry certificate give Ararume say na im be di winner of di election.



Di Imo State wahala wey dem carry go court na on top say na two candidates bin dey run for Imo north senatorial seat under di All Progressive Congress APC,.



Tori be say Ararume and Chukwuma Ibezim say na di party give dem go ahead to run for di election.



Imo State APC Chairman, Daniel Nwafor tell BBC Igbo say dia heart dey pure as dem bin tok before say Ararume na di right pesin to contest for di office under di APC.

INEC bon declare say na APC bin win di Senatorial election for 5 December.



APC bin get 36,811 votes while PDP come second with 31,903 votes.



However di Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo Prof. Francis Ezeonu tok say di commission bin no fi give am to candidate for APC on op di different Court orders wey dey for and against di two main competitors wey be Frank Ibezim and Ifeanyi Araraume.