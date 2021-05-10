Nigeria Katsina State: Gunmen abduct worshippers during Ramadan midnight prayers

Gunmen attack for Nigeria don dey increase across Nigeria

Gunmen don kidnap worshippers during Ramadan midnight prayers for Katsina mosque.

Unknown gunmen kidnap about 40 pipo around 2.am on Monday as dem dey pray during di final days of Ramadan. Eyewitness tok.



During last ten days of Ramadan Muslims dey comot go mosque to pray in di middle of night



And na during dat time di kidnap happun, according to eyewitness Babangida Alolo.



E tok say di gunmen enter di mosque pack both males and females go.



Tok tok pesin for Katsina Police Command Gambo Isah confam di tori to BBC.

Isah add say out of di 40 pipo wey di gunmen first kidnap about 30 don comot from dia hands.



Dem escape due to pressue by police and pipo wey pursue dem. Di police officer tok.



"So after dem come pack about 40 worshippers dem follow one road wey go lead to Zamfara state



"And pipo alongside police still dey pursue dem and na wetin make about 30 escape be dat."



Di state police tok tok pesin also tok on di remaining 10 pipo wey no fit escape.

"As at now na only 10 pipo dey with dem and as I dey tok to you our officers still dey pursue dem



"And by di grace of God even di remaining 10 pipo go regain freedom soonest."



Katsina like many states for northern Nigeria dey face plenti wahala of insecurity.



But dis na di first time in recent time wey di gunmen go target mosque and worshipers inside.



E never too tay wey gunmen kidnap hundreds of students from Kankara science school for di same state.

Dem spend weeks with dia abductors before dia release.



Katsina, na di home state of President Muhammadu Buhari



