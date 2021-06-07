Nigeria Twitter Ban: NBC threaten broadcast stations, order dem to deactivate handles and stop tweeting

Acting Director-General of di NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba

Nigeria National Broadcasting Commission don direct all broadcast stations for di kontri to suspend di usage of Twitter wit immediate effect.

NBC say di decision dey come afta di suspension of Twitter operations for Nigeria by di federal goment sake of di persistent use of di platform for activities wey dey capable of undermining di corporate existence of Nigeria.



Di commission direct broadcast stations to "de-install Twitter handles and stop dey use Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes presentation especially phone-in."



Acting Director-General of di NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, give dis directive inside statement e release on Monday wey e title: "Suspend Twitter handles."



He say, "Consequent on di suspension of Twitter operations for Nigeria by di Federal Government sake of di persistent use of di platform for activities wey dey capable of undermining di corporate existence of Nigeria, di National Broadcasting Commission don direct all Broadcasting Stations for Nigeria to suspend di patronage of Twitter immediately.



Di statement read say according to di NBC code "Section 2(1) r of di NBC Act entrusts di Commission wit responsibility to ensure strict adherence to di national laws, rules and regulations.

Also, Section 3.11.2 of di Nigeria Broadcasting Code provide say di "di broadcaster shall ensure that law enforcement is upheld at all times in a matter wey show say law and order dey socially superior to or dey more desirable dan crime and anarchy.



"Attention dey also drawn to section 5.6.3 of di Code wey require Broadcasters to dey mindful of materials wey fit cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift for di society in di use of a user generated content (UGC).



Di commission say e go dey unpatriotic for any broadcaster for Nigeria to continue to dey use di suspended Twitter as source of dia information therefore dem call for strict compliance."



