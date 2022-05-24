0
Nigeria aim at hosting 2025 AFCON - Reports

AFCON Trophy CAF AFCON trophy

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria have reportedly set sight on hosting the 2025 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivory Coast will host the 2023 edition of the tournament with the host for the next after Ivory Coast is yet to be determined.

Ghanasocerne.com reports that the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and the Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, have held meetings with top officials at CAF and other Football Association presidents to make their intentions known.

The report further indicated that Nigeria feel ready to host solely host the tournament again after a long while.

Nigeria last co-hosted the tournament with Ghana in 2008. They solely hosted the AFCON tournament 30 years ago.

Nigeria hosted the final for the 2021/2022 CAF Confederations Cup final at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Additionally, the National Stadium stadiums in Lagos and Abuja have received a facelift.

The Super Eagles have won the competition three times, winning their last in 2013.

They could not go past the round of 16 at the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
