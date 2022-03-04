17
Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games

Nigeria

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria coach, Austin Eguavoen has announced his squad to face Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs in March 2022.

The first phase of the tie is scheduled for Friday, March 25, at 19:30 GMT in Ghana but at 20:30 GMT in Nigeria.

The second leg will come off on Tuesday, 29 March 2019 at 18:00 GMT in Nigeria but at 17:00 GMT in Ghana.

Chek out the squad below

