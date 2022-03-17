2
Nigeria announce ticket prices for second leg ahead of Ghana clash

A Photo Of Nigerian Fans At The Stadium Ticket prices starting from 1,000 Naira

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ticket prices for the 2022 World Cup playoff second leg between Nigeria and Ghana have been announced.

The game will be held at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

Ghana host Nigeria in the first leg on March 25 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, ticket prices starting from 1,000 Naira for the popular stand will go on sale.

VIP tickets will go for 20,000 Naira

The popular side ticket will cost 1,000 Naira, while VIP ticket will be 20,000 Naira.

The tickets will go on sale two days before kick-off.

FIFA has approved 30,000 spectators for the game between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars.

The two teams will battle it out for a ticket to the World Cup to be staged in Qatar in November.

