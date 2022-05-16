Nigeria appoint new coach after World Cup playoff defeat to Ghana

Coach Joeé Santos Peseiro

NFF appoint Joeé Santos Peseiro as Nigeria head coach

Eguavoen resigns as Nigeria head coach



Ghana eliminate Nigeria from World Cup playoffs



The Nigeria Football Federation have appointed Joeé Santos Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the senior national team, Super Eagles.



The Portuguese was announced as head coach on Sunday, May 15, 2022, and was directed to manage the team with immediate effect after signing agreed terms with the NFF.



The appointment of coach Peseiro comes after the resignation of former coach Augustine Eguavoen who left his post as a result of the team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.



The Super Eagles were eliminated in the 2022 World Cup playoffs by the Black Stars of Ghana after their 1-1 encounter in Abuja.

The NFF had intended to appoint Peseiro for the World Cup playoffs against Ghana but trusted the team in Eguavoen's hand after his successful run at the AFCON 2021 group stages.



The new Nigerian coach is expected to lead the Super Eagles for the first time in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers against São Tomé and Príncipe.



He is also expected to lead charges for Nigeria’s upcoming tour of the United States of America, during which the three–time African champions will slug it out with Mexico and Ecuador ‘A’ Teams in prestige friendlies.



The 62-year-old Portuguese coach played as a striker in his days and has coached top clubs and national teams across four different continents, namely Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.



He has coached at Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucharest, Sporting Braga, Victoria Guimaraes, Al-Hilal, Al-Wahda, Al-Ahly Cairo, Sharjah FC and Real Madrid (assistant coach during the Galacticos era), as well as serving as Head Coach of the Saudi Arabian and Venezuelan National Teams.









Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







