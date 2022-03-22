Nigeria are better than Ghana ‘on paper’ – Sammy Kuffour

Former Black Stars player, Sammy Osei Kuffour

Black Stars management committee member Samuel Osei Kuffour has disclosed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria look better than the Black Stars of Ghana on paper.



According to the former Black Stars player, although the Nigerian team is dominated by high-profiled players, Ghana still has what it takes to beat their opponents.

Osei Kuffour who is optimistic about Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar stated that with the right mentality and desire to win Ghana will beat Nigeria.



“On paper, they (Nigeria) look much better than us but with Nigeria versus Ghana games, names do not matter. It is about the mentality and the desire to win. It is like Hearts vs Kotoko,” the ex-Bayern Munich player told Kessben FM in Kumasi



Coach Otto Addo announced Ghana’s 27-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.



Ghana will host Nigeria in the 1st leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, March 25 before travelling to Abuja for the 2nd leg on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.