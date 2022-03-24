Nigeria arrive in Kumasi for Ghana showdown

Let them come - Black Stars dare Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Kumasi, Ghana for the first leg of their World Cup play-off against the Black Stars of Ghana.



The Eagles who announced nearly two hours ago that they are enroute to Ghana have safely arrived and gone through the necessary process at the Kumasi airport.



A contingent of 25 players, technical team, government and NFF officials have touched down in the country for the match on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The Eagles will take on Ghana in the first leg of the ‘Jollof Derby’ at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.



Ahead of the game, Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen has sounded warning to the Black Stars with confidence that his team will defeat the Black Stars.



“Ghana is a team I personally have always respected. Forget about the performance during the Nations Cup. Nigeria-Ghana any day, in any category, is always a big one. We are rivals, we respect them, we adore them,” Eguavoen told 3Sports.



I’m very sure they respect and adore us as well. We are brothers and sisters. It’s going to be a big clash. It’s going to be very tough but in a friendly way… We are going to remain focused and play our game and try as much as possible to come out with a positive result.”



Nigeria have appeared in six World Cup finals and hope to make it seven, at the expense of Ghana, who have appeared in three.

“In football today, Nigeria is a big football nation. It’s like Brazil, Argentina in South America or England, Holland, Spain, Germany in Europe. And it’s a global tournament coming up right in front of us, and for us not to be part of it is not good enough and it’s unheard off,” he added.



The game will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and will begin at 7:30 p.m. local time.



The second leg is scheduled for next week Tuesday in Abuja.







