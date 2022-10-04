Nigeria beat Ghana to retain Middle East Africa Rugby championship in Accra

An elated Nigeria team lifting the trophy

Source: Princeton Kwabena Wiredu, Contributor

NIGERIA 30

Daniel John, Isah Lawal, Tuoyo Egodo, Olisa Kelvin, Abdallah Balogun, Gabriel John, Rio Osayomwanbo, Ibrahim Suraj, Isa Omale, Emmanuel Onyekwe , Jude Abrackson, Daniel Okoro, Michael Ayodeji



(subs): Julian Godwin, Bashir Usman, Azuka Chika, Yuseef Akeem



Tries: Egodo (15), Ayodeji (20, 67), Okoro (25), Osman (39), Lawal (76)



Goals: John 3/6

GHANA 4



Isaac Akuoko, Chris da Gama, John Bless Mensah, Desmond Geotrah, William Pearce Biney, Collins Ofosu, Sean Sabutey, Riddick Alibah, Philip Asomani, Nigel Sackey, Emmanuel AcheamPong, Bahah Bright, Oliver Puman



(Subs): Jonas Moorkaar, Levi Osei, Jordan Annan, Jonathon Adotey



Tries: Bless Mensah (44)

Goals: Da Gama 0/1



Nigeria has retained their Middle East Africa rugby league championship title after thrashing hosts Ghana 30-4 in the final at a rainy University of Ghana Sarbah field in Legon, Accra on Saturday, October 1, 2022.



This was a perfect gift from the players to the country on independence day by becoming the first side to retain the MEA Championship.



Led by young Betfred Super League players, St Helens’ half back Rio-Osayomwanbo Corkill and try scoring Hull KR back rower Daniel Okoro, the green hocks were too strong in the first half, establishing a 22-0 lead at the break.

Ghana picked up momentum at the start of the second half, scoring their first try courtesy Bless Mensah but couldn't get anymore in the game.



Nigeria continued to dominate and added two tries to finish the game with a thumping storyline.



Nigeria posted six tries, the opener from former London and Castleford three-quarter Tuoyo Egodo, loose forward Michael Ayodeji adding two to three he posted in the semi final. Gabriel John, who was voted man of the tournament, landing three goals.



“It was a fantastic occasion, the guys played really well,” said Nigeria head coach for the tournament, former professional Bolu Fagborun.

“I wanted them to start hot and they did, kicked well, put Ghana under pressure and played in the right parts of the field, they handled the conditions really well.



"We spoke a lot during the week about what this tournament meant for us and seeing whether this team can take us all the way to France 2025 and the World Cup, we really have challenged them to progress and they showed their ambition in the sport. This region has a lot of potential.”



Ghana spurned a number of chances in the wet but the Leopards will join Nigeria in the 2023 MEA Cup, which will act as a qualifier for the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.



“Obviously we are very disappointed,” said head coach Andy Gilvary, “But you can’t play for only 40 minutes against Nigeria and expect to get a result. Too many errors early in the tackle count cost is dearly but credit to the boys, they dug in for the second half and turned it around. Nigeria are a slick outfit and we are not far off.”