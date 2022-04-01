16
Nigeria beats Ghana in the latest FIFA World Rankings

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Despite missing out on the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Nigeria's Super Eagles are ahead of Ghana's Black Stars in the latest FIFA world rankings.

The Super Eagles were rated 30th on FIFA's March rankings, which were revealed on Thursday.

Ghana's Black Stars are ranked 60th in the world, whereas Senegal's national team is ranked first in Africa and 20th in the world.

Morocco is the continent's second-best team, while Nigeria is the continent's third-best squad.

Egypt, Tunisia, and Cameroon are fourth, fifth, and sixth in the rankings, respectively.

The March 2022 table is a new chapter in rankings history, but more than that, was used to calculate the seeds for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw which took place this afternoon.

The pots and seeding:

Pot 1: Qatar (host nation), Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal

Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia

Pot 3: Senegal, IR Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, Korea Republic, Tunisia

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, winner of intercontinental play-off 1, winner of Belgium (2nd, -1) are now on the second step of the podium, ahead of France (3rd) who remain unchanged.

Behind this top three, Argentina (4th), England (5th), Spain (7th) and Portugal (8th) are the next best-placed teams with regard to the Draw, keeping in mind that Italy (6th) will be absent following their defeat in the play-off semi-final.

Mexico (9th, +3) and Uruguay (13th, +3) are the biggest movers inside the top 20, while overall, it is Costa Rica (31st, +11) and then New Zealand (101st, +10) who have made the most progress.

Also of note is the fact that Kosovo (107th, +2) have achieved their highest ever ranking to date.

Source: footballghana.com
