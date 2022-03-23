2
Menu
Sports

Nigeria begins preparations for Ghana battle with 12 players in camp

Super Eagles 2 1062x598 1 780x470 1 Super Eagles

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Super Eagles have started preparations for the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana's Black Stars. 12 players reported to the team's Abuja camp.

William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Odion Ighalo, Daniel Akpeyi, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Shehu Abdullahi, and Francis Uzoho are among the early birds in camp.

Babafemi Raji, the team's media officer, revealed to Thisday that additional players were anticipated to arrive at the camp yesterday night before the last batch arrived in Abuja today.

Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa, was seen upon landing at the airport on Sunday, he did not enter the camp until yesterday.

The Turkish Super Lig's Fatih Karagumruk winger joined his international colleagues ahead of the team's departure to Kumasi to face the Black Stars in the first leg of the last qualifier on Friday, March 25.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP