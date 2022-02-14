Nigeria chief coach Emmanuel Amuneke insists they will be ready for Ghana in March

The Super Eagles of Nigeria

Nigeria coach Emmanuel Amuneke has said that the Super Eagles will be ready for Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers in March 2022.

The former Super Eagles player has been named alongside Augustine Eguavoen for the double-header against Ghana in March.



After a disappointing AFCON, Amuneke insists everybody in Nigeria expects them to make it to Qatar.



“Our mind now is on the game against Ghana, the AFCON is gone and even the least person on the street wants the Super Eagles to be in Qatar, I think that spirit and motivation, the positive vibes from everyone in the country will go a long way to help us," he said.

“We can qualify surely, but we will need to do all the things needful. In football, there are so many things and those at times determine the success of a team.



“Hopefully, when the time comes, Nigeria will be in a good position to compete with Ghana. It’s a known fact about the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana and whether we like it or not, we are brothers."