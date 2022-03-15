Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen urged to be careful of Ghana’s antics

Interim coach of Nigeria, Augustine Eguavoen

Interim coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen has been urged to be wary of the tactics and antics of Ghana’s team ahead of their 2022 World Cup playoffs.



Garba Lawal a former Nigerian midfielder opined that the Black Stars are employing some antics to confuse the Super Eagles.



According to him, the match would be a fierce battle and the Super Eagles must be mentally psyched to overcome the strategies of the Black Stars.

“The rivalry between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Ghana have really come a long way and this very game that pit both teams together will even make it more fierce,” Garba Lawal told completesports.com.



“However, Ghana may want to approach the game with very different tactics and antics in order to achieve their utmost goal of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup” he added.



According to him, “the Super Eagles have to be careful and watchful even though we have the players that can get the job done.



But then we have to help the players psychologically and mentally before the game because Ghana may focus more on their fans to achieve their aim.”



The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles on March 25 before the reverse fixture on March 29.