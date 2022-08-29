Nigeria coach blames penalty for defeat to Black Galaxies

Head coach of the CHAN Super Eagles of Nigeria, Salisu Yusuf

Head coach of the CHAN Super Eagles of Nigeria, Salisu Yusuf has attributed their defeat to the Black Galaxies to the soft penalty awarded by the referee in the 48th minute.

Nigeria were beaten 2-0 by the Black Galaxies in the first leg of the final qualification games for the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) which will be held in Algeria.



A 49th-minute penalty from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and an 86th-minute strike from Seidu Suraj were enough for Annor Walker's men to walk into the second league with a huge advantage.



However, coach Salisu believes that the "soft" penalty that set the tone for Ghana's victory after a goalless first half affected his team in the game.



"The penalty was really a big blow to my team because there was a commotion there. The referee was a little bit harsh on that penalty and that got our players arguing."

"We tried to come back, created some moments and we still fought and so I think is football so we will work hard to see how we can consider two goals in Nigeria," Salisu said.



Nigeria will welcome Ghana to the Moshood Abiola Stadium for the return encounter on September 3, 2022, in Abuja.







JE/KPE