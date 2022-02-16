Nigeria coach meets with players ahead of Ghana match

Nigeria's technical team with some of the players

Nigeria’s coach meets players in London

Pinnick declares game against Ghana as must-win



Ghana to play Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoffs



Nigeria’s interim coach Augustine Owen Eguavoen has met with some Super Eagles players in London to intensify their preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Ghana in March.



Eguavoen along with his chief coach Emmanuel Amunike met with 30 players in England. The meeting was to familiarize with the players and also psych them for the task ahead.



The meeting with the Super Eagles players was led by Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick.

According to the NFF president “the message was & is clear; we will play at the World Cup and give a good account of ourselves...”



He added, “I'm so proud of the commitment and zeal I'm seeing and getting from the team.”



The Nigerian technical team met players like Watford’s Peter Etebo, captain Troost-Ekong, Kelechi Iheanacho and their new lad to join the Super Eagles, Ademola Lookman.



Ghana will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, March 24, 2022, with the reverse fixture would be played in Abuja on the 29th of March at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria.