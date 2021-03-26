Nigeria court send professor to prison for INEC 'fake result' wey favour Senator Akpabio

Lawyer for di professor say tok sey di im go use oda legal means to get justice for di mata

Nigeria election office, Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] say dem send Professor Peter Ogban go jail because di man challenge dem to carry am go court, na INEC oga for Akwa Ibom State tok dis one.

Justice Augustine Odokwor of di State High Court wey dey sidon for Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State sentence Prof. Ogban wey be Unical Professor go 36 months for prison after di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) drag am go court for electoral malpractices.



Prof. Ogban na Don for di Department of Soil Science for University of Uyo and University of Calabar and im bin falsify result in favour of di All Progressives Congress (APC) as against di People's Democratic Party (PDP) wey win di election.



Di court find Professor Ogban, wey be di collation officer for Ikot Ekpene senatorial district for di 2019 National Assembly election guilty of announcing fake result in favour of di Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio wey be candidate if di APC for di election.



Di offences contravene section 123 of di Electoral Act with penalty of 500 Thousand Naira fine or 36 months imprisonment or both.



Justice Odokwor wey tok say im judgment dey in line with INEC Electoral Offences and Penalties for di 2019 general elections, also knack di Professor Fine of 100 thousand naira for electoral malpractice for di elections.



Clement Onwenwunor, wey represent INEC tell journalists outside di court say di judgment go serve as big lesson give odas wey dey like to do mago-mago for election mata.

For im side Anthony Ekpe, di defense counsel, tok sey di Professor go use oda legal means to get justice for di mata.



But Oga Mike Igini, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State wey institute di matter tok say, "Afta di 2019 general elections we bin sidon look wetin happun for di elections wey come help us sabi areas wey we identify weaknesses so dat we no get problems for future elections.



"We bin invite some of di Professors make dem come brief us about wetin happun during di elections for di State but some of dem no gree come. Bus one of di professors bin tok sey im dey fear to come. Na dis tin make us write go our head office for Abuja say make dem set-up panel make dem invite di Professors but still some of dem no gree come.



"Instead, one of di Professors come tell im Lawyer make e write INEC say make we no invite am for any debriefing even as we get plenty evidence against di Professor. But di Professor tok say im go rather go Court. Na dis Professor challenge us say make we go court. Dis na di outcome of di court wey dem say make we go.



"Di Law don yarn. Wetin dey important pass for us now na say di integrity of election process, public feat and confidence go always take priority pass any consideration. Dat na why we go continue to dey enforce di rule of di Electoral Act."