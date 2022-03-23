0
Menu
Sports

Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo arrives in camp for Ghana clash despite injury fears

IMG 20220322 110232 Kenneth Omeruo is in Ghana

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Spain-based defender, Kenneth Omeruo has arrived in Nigeria’s camp in Abuja ahead of the national team’s clash against Ghana in the playoff of the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Leganes defender is one of the experienced players in the Super Eagles squad for the two-legged tie against the Black Stars this week.

Although there were fears he had suffered an injury and could miss the games, Kenneth Omeruo is doing well and has linked up with his colleagues at the team’s The Wells Carlton Hotel camp in Abuja.

In all, there are 18 players already in the camp of Nigeria including Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Emmanuel Dennis, and Innocent Bonke.

The four players arrived in camp on Tuesday morning and have taken part in the team’s training session this evening.

The first leg meeting between Ghana and Nigeria will be played on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The game is scheduled to be staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and will kick off at 19:00GMT.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP