Nigeria defender Leon Balogun eyes qualification against Ghana

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is focused on helping Nigeria qualify for the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

Nigeria and Ghana battle it out for a place in the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar in November.



The first leg encounter comes off on March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while the second leg will be played four days time at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja.



According to the Rangers defender, he is not concerned about the rivalry between the two countries.



“I tried to leave the rivalry pretty much aside,” Balogun was quoted by Super Eagles’ official Instagram account as saying.



“Without saying that I don’t respect the rivalry, but for me personally in my preparation for the game, it doesn’t matter too much.

“Because for me, is where do I want to go with the team, and that is the World Cup.”



The Super Eagles team began camping on Sunday in Abuja. The Nigeria team will fly out via a chartered flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Thursday morning.



The team is expected to land at the Kotoka International Airport before they embark on their trip to Kumasi for the first leg encounter which comes off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The team upon arrival will train at the match venue 24 hours before the game as stipulated by the competition regulations by CAF and FIFA.