Nigeria defender Troost-Ekong pleads for conducive pitch in Abuja ahead of Ghana clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Troost-Ekong

Nigeria vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong has pleaded with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Sports Ministry to ensure that Moshood Abiola Stadium pitch is perfect ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off tie against Ghana.

The stadium located in Abuja will stage the second match between the two West African rivals on March 27, three days after the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Although the team used the facility during their preparation for the AFCON, this crop of players have not played a competitive football match in the stadium, as most of their games have been at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin and only recently, the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.



During a virtual meeting to plan Ghana’s downfall, the defender asked for the pitch to be in ‘pristine condition’, saying the Garoua pitch where they played all their AFCON games made it easy for them to play good football.

“We loved the pitch of the stadium in Garoua and it helped us play some good football”, Ekong said.



“We would be delighted if the Abuja Stadium is in similar condition for the second leg.”



The winner of the tie will be in Qatar later this year for the World Cup.