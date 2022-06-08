0
Nigeria depart to Ghana for WAFU B U17 Championship

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria are expected to arrive in Ghana on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 for the seven-nation WAFU B U17 Championship which begins on Saturday.

The two finalists from the tournament in Cape Coast will represent the WAFU B zone at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations billed for Algeria early next year, where all four semi finalists will qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup finals in Peru.

The five-time World Champions will be opened their account against the Black Starlets of Ghana on Saturday at 4pm.

The Golden Eaglets are in Group A of the competition, with a second match against Togo’s U17 boys on Tuesday next week, also at the Stade Cape Coast.

Below is the 20-man Nigeria squad for tourney:

Goalkeepers: Richard Odoh, Hameed Balogun, Pascal Uzoho

Defenders: Jeremiah Olaleke, Emmanuel Michael, Tochukwu Ogboji, Yahaya Lawal, Miracle Ogwor

Midfielders: Basil Mbata, Ebube Okere, Tochukwu Ogbabido, Richard Uche, Ozor Okeke, Raphael Oyebanjo

Forwards: Umar Abubakar, Kevwe Iyede, Light Eke, Abubakar Abdullahi, Jubril Azeez, Precious Williams

