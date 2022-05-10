0
Nigeria drop goalkeeper Uzoho after Ghana howler

Francis Uzoho 610x400 Nigeria goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21

Ghana drew in Group H of FIFA World Cup

Nigeria goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, has been dropped from the Super Eagles squad for their upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

Uzoho was in post when the Super Eagles faced Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.

The Omonoia Nicosia goalkeeper conceded a scrappy goal that handed the Black Stars qualification for the World Cup.

Following his poor showing, the 23-year-old has been omitted from the Nigeria squad.

Nigeria will face Mexico on May 28, 2022, AT & T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, in USA before their second game against Ecuador on Jun 2, 2022.

Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup based on away goal rule as Ghana managed to secure a favourable 1-1 draw in Abuja, having drawn goalless in the first leg of the playoffs.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

The World international showpiece is set to commence on November 21, 2022, to December 18.

Below is the Suoer Eagles squad/b>



