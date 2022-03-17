Nigeria employ Ghanaian spies to monitor Black Stars ahead of World Cup play-off

Ghana's Black Stars

Nigeria announce squad for Ghana game

Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen urged to be careful of Ghana’s antics



Super Eagles to arrive in Accra on March 23



Nigeria are reported to have employed Ghanaian spies to monitor the activities of the Black Stars ahead of their crunchy game in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



According to Ghanasoccernet.com, the Nigerian authorities have recruited some Ghanaians sports journalists, football administrators and football fans to offer vital information about the Black Stars to the Super Eagles team.



The spies are reported to camp in hotels while others are expected to be at restaurants, Ghana’s training sessions among others.

Some of the pertinent information needed by the Nigerians include issues relating to injuries, Ghana’s weak points, antics being employed by the team among others.



It appears Ghana’s strategy not to release their squad for the matches is what has pushed the Nigerians to use these tactics to get valuable information about the Ghana team.



The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum is reported to have told the Ghanaian Times, “It is a technical decision backed by management, and it is a well-thought-out and purely strategic move” not to release Ghana’s squad list.



