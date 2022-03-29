Nigeria fans go 'crazy' over Thomas Partey in Abuja ahead of Ghana game

Thomas Partey

Nigeria football loving fans in Abuja ahead of Nigeria's clash with Ghana on Tuesday evening went ‘mad’ upon setting their eyes on Arsenal star midfielder Thomas Partey at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Monday evening.

The supporters who are sure of Nigeria’s win over Ghana somehow could not hide their joy when they set eyes on the English Premier League midfielder for the first time.



Partey was hailed by the Nigeria fans present at the stadium ahead of Ghana’s final and only training in Abuja ahead of the final game for a ticket to November’s FIFA World Cup tournament.



When the Ghana captain was getting down from the bus, the fans showed their excitement and pleasure at seeing the star player and couldn’t hide their joy.



Partey has become a household name on the African terrain-following his exploits at his former club Atlético Madrid in the Spanish La Liga and his impressive showings in the English Premier League this season for the Gunners.

Ghana will battle Nigeria today at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium for a ticket to November’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.



