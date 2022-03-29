13
MenuSports
Twi News

Nigeria fans go 'crazy' over Thomas Partey in Abuja ahead of Ghana game

20220326 001922 play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Thomas Partey

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Nigeria football loving fans in Abuja ahead of Nigeria's clash with Ghana on Tuesday evening went ‘mad’ upon setting their eyes on Arsenal star midfielder Thomas Partey at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Monday evening.

The supporters who are sure of Nigeria’s win over Ghana somehow could not hide their joy when they set eyes on the English Premier League midfielder for the first time.

Partey was hailed by the Nigeria fans present at the stadium ahead of Ghana’s final and only training in Abuja ahead of the final game for a ticket to November’s FIFA World Cup tournament.

When the Ghana captain was getting down from the bus, the fans showed their excitement and pleasure at seeing the star player and couldn’t hide their joy.

Partey has become a household name on the African terrain-following his exploits at his former club Atlético Madrid in the Spanish La Liga and his impressive showings in the English Premier League this season for the Gunners.

Ghana will battle Nigeria today at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium for a ticket to November’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

TWI NEWS

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Ask good questions’ – Otto Addo ‘tackles’ Nigerian journalist in Abuja
Why this video of Alhaji Grusah is trending on social media platforms
How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja
Nigeria fans go 'crazy' over Thomas Partey in Abuja ahead of Ghana game
'I wanted to trace Amedeka and arrest him' –Kwabena Agyepong
Kyere in, Fatawu out: Predicted Ghana XI against Nigeria
Gabby Otchere-Darko tackles Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Frank Davies slams Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Okudzeto ‘fights’ for Prof Jane Naana
Former UG Vice Chancellor speaks on free SHS policy
Related Articles: