Nigeria fast rising social media preacher: Weytin you need know about Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze

Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze na Naija's fast rising social media preacher

Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, Nigeria fast rising social media preacher exclusive interview wit BBC don set tone for tori about fidelity and faithfulness amongst partners.

Social media users for dia reaction to di tins di preacher tok, hail am say 'e no dey easy for man to dey faithful to only one woman'.



Pastor Eze di Founder and President of Streams of Joy International and im wife Eno Jerry bin yan wit BBC Pidgin.



Im tok say wetin dey important pass for am na di anointing wey God give wey pass di pleasure wey im go get from "side chick".



"Di turning point for our marriage na wen my wife begin relate well God. And make I tell you, for dis work I sure say any woman fit support me like am.



"As a young man wey even be Pastor wey dey do well for Ministry so to speak. How I take no get into all this women or sidechick wahala be say I dey very discipline and I don put tins wey no go make am easy. Anywia I go, I dey go with check system.

"You want make I lose di tin wey God dey do for my life? Dat one na too much treasure, I no go lay am for lap of Delilah. I no fit. I like how me and God dey.



"So, wen I look God and all di tins wey dey flow from God na im I go come lose am becos of side-chick and all of my anointing go come disappear for one second. Wetin I go tell my generation?"



"I dey live a prayerful life. E get some tins wey fire dey generate wey chickaya [referring to side-chick] no go penetrate. I don dey my house before, woman naked for my house wen my wife go London.



"At dat point na only God for heaven and dat time I dey work for World Bank project HIV/AIDS. E get condoms wey my driver dey sell at dat time and I tell my driver say make im offload am for house becos no be for sale.



"So, imagine when somebody don naked , you look left see condom and lubricant. Wetin dey hold you now. Because I know sey wetin God dey use me do big pass di pleasure wey I wan get," Jerry tok.

On di catch phrase wey don come dey popular, "Wetin God no fit do no dey exist", di man God say im adopt dat phrase because of im life experience wey bin dey very tough because na only im mama raise am from small.



Pastor Jerry tok say na one couple train am for school as life bin tough for him and im mama.



