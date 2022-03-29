0
Menu
Sports

Nigeria football analyst charges coach Augustine Eguavoen to switch tactics against Ghana

Augustine Eguavoen 998x600 1 Nigeria head coach, Augustine Eguavoen

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

A top football analyst, McAnthony Anaelechukwu has charged Nigeria head coach, Augustine Eguavoen to switch tactics on Tuesday when the Super Eagles take on the Black Stars.

Nigeria and Ghana will lock horns later this evening in the second leg of the playoff tie in the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to McAnthony Anaelechukwu, some things did not go well in the first leg and hence Coach Augustine Eguavoen must change tactics and player selection for the reverse encounter.

“Eguavoen got his tactics wrong in the first leg by leaving Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze on the field,” McAnthony Anaelechukwu said in an interview with Vanguard.

He continued, “I expect him to keep Moses Simon on the bench. If he has other options, let’s try them. We don’t need to use wing play for the Ghanaians again. Let’s play direct football and see what it gets us.”

The crucial encounter between Nigeria and Ghana will kick off today at the Moshood Abiola National Sports Stadium.

The kick-off is at 17:00GMT.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presence of ambulance raises suspicion of bedridden MP brought to Parliament
E-Levy finally passed
E-Levy finally passed
Prophet Ogyam Nyame predicts doom for Black Stars in Abuja
Asamoah Gyan predicts countries that will qualify for World Cup, undecided about Ghana, Nigeria
Kwabena Agyepong joins NPP flagbearer race
14-year-old girl married off to 48-year-old man
‘Ask good questions’ – Otto Addo ‘tackles’ Nigerian journalist in Abuja
Why this video of Alhaji Grusah is trending on social media platforms
How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja
Related Articles: