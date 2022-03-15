Nigeria football legend mocks Ghana over confusion on stadium for World Cup play-off

Ex-Nigeria player takes a swipe at Ghana over confusion on stadium switch

CAF to decide on venue for Ghana vs Nigeria 1st leg



Baba Yara stadium being considered for World Cup match



Ghanaians await Black Stars squad announcement



A former Nigerian player, Daniel Owefin Amokachi has taken a swipe at Ghana over the confusion on a stadium to host their World Cup playoff match against the Super Eagles.



In a video which has gone viral, Daniel Amokachi who was at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium which would host the second leg of the match, stated that Nigeria is ready to face the Black Stars.

According to him, unlike some people who are looking for a stadium to host their match, Nigeria is ready to host Ghana at the beautiful Moshood Abiola stadium.



“We are at the Moshood Abiola stadium and we are ready. Look at how beautiful the pitch is, look at how the stadium is. We are ready,” the former Nigerian player said.



He added, “people are still looking for a venue, some people are under confusion. You know who I’m talking about.”



The Black Stars are expected to host the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25 before the reverse fixture slated for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on March 29.



However, due to the current nature of the pitch, the Ghana Football Association has informed CAF to consider switching the venue to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi for the match.

Their plea follows a request by the Nigeria Football Federation to have the match moved to neutral ground after pictures of the Cape Coast Stadium pitch went viral



Watch video below



