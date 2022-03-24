1
Sports

Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis, other top players arrive in camp ahead of Ghana encounter

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

England-based attacker, Emmanuel Dennis has arrived in the camp of Nigeria in Abuja as the Super Eagles prepare to take on Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers playoff.

The Super Eagles after failing to win the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament have now set sight on securing qualification to this year’s world cup.

The only obstacle between the Super Eagles and achieving that aim is Ghana’s Black Stars.

Ahead of a scheduled two-legged meeting between the rival national teams, Nigeria has already opened camp in Abuja.

Today, your most trusted Ghanaian football portal can report that as many as 17 players are in the camp of the Super Eagles.

Exciting winger Emmanuel Dennis has also reported to camp as well as other players including Calvin Bassey, Joe Aribo, and Innocent Bonke.

The first leg of the meeting between Ghana and Nigeria will be played on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 19:30GMT and will be staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

