Nigeria goalie Francis Uzoho breaks his silence after his error on Thomas Partey's goal

Francis Uzoho

Beleaguered Super Green Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has finally broken his silence after his blooper against Ghana that coast Nigeria the World Cup ticket.

The Omonia Nicosia goalie was at fault as Thomas Partey grabbed the opening goal which sent Ghana through to the 2022 World Cup.



Thomas Partey scored the opening goal for Ghana in the 11th minute after a throw in from the edge of the Nigeria box from Gideon Mensah.



The Bordeaux defender exchanged passes with Jordan Ayew before laying the ball to Thomas Partey who thumped home a fierce shot which went through Nigerian goalkeeper Uzoho who obviously should have done better but Ghana did not care as they were 1-0 up.



Ghana after drawing 0-0 in Kumasi secured 1-1 draw game to progress via the away goal rule.



Uzoho has since the game been the subject of social media scorn but has kept his cool through out but posted an apology message on his Instagram page.



In a post on Instagram, Uzoho said; “This past couple of days have (sic) been the worst in my lifetime. I wanted to take my nation to Qatar but rather did the opposite.



“I know what football means to you all and to myself, I can’t promise not to make mistakes again but I can promise not to give up until I bring back that smile on your faces.



“Thank you for the support and God bless Nigeria. IN CHRIST ALONE.”