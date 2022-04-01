Nigeria goalie Uzoho handed Ghana World Cup ticket - Henry Nwosu

Super Eagles goalie Francis Uzoho

Former Nigeria midfielder Henry Nwosu has blamed Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho for handing Ghana the World Cup ticket to the Qatar 2022 tournament.

He says that Uzoho's blunder was what Ghana needed to secure qualification for the World Cup and nothing else.



Thomas Partey scored the opening goal for Ghana in the 11th minute after a throw in from the edge of the Nigeria box from Gideon Mensah.



The Bordeaux defender exchanged passes with Jordan Ayew before laying the ball to Thomas Partey who thumped home a fierce shot which went through Nigerian goalkeeper Uzoho who obviously should have done better but Ghana did not care as they were 1-0 up.



Ghana after drawing 0-0 in Kumasi last Friday secured 1-1 draw game to progress via the away goal rule.



Nigeria after conceding the goal upped the ante as they tormented the Ghana backline with crosses.



It was one such forays into the Ghana box which resulted in a contentious penalty awarded Nigeria.



Ademola Lookman dribbled into the penalty box but Dennis Odoi cleared the ball but the 33 year old was adjudged to have fouled the Leicester city winger.



After a lengthy Video Assistant Referee review the Tunisian referee awarded the penalty.



William Troost Ekong stepped up and sent Ghana goalie Wollacot the wrong way to make it 1-1.

Reacting to the defeat, Nwosu indicated Francis Uzoho’s error cost the Super Eagles World Cup ticket.



“I am disappointed that the Super Eagles failed to capitalize on home advantage to defeat Ghana and pick the World Cup ticket.



“However, it’s so unfortunate that Uzoho’s blunder was just what the Black Stars needed to qualify ahead of Nigeria for Qatar 2022. It was his positioning that let that goal inside the back of the net.



“Well, we just have to accept the defeat because the deed has been done.”