Nigeria government offers free bus rides for fans in Abuja

Super Eagles Ss Super Eagles take a group photo

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Federal Government of Nigeria has agreed to provide free bus transportation to interested supporters to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on March 29 when Nigeria hosts Ghana in the second leg of their World Cup playoff.

The Super Eagles hosts arch rival Ghana in a match that both sides have declared a must win, following a 0-0 draw in Kumasi on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

This was stated by the NFF's spokesman, Ademola Olajire, on Sunday.

The statement read, “With the Nigeria Football Federation having secured the go-ahead of CAF to fill up the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday, a committee set up by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and including officials of the NFF has concluded plans to give free bus ride to willing fans to the venue on match day.

“Nigeria host fierce rivals Ghana in a tie the Super Eagles must win by any margin on Tuesday, following a 0-0 draw in Kumasi on Friday.

“The buses will be available at places such as Keffi, Auta Balefi, Masaka, Maraba, Nyanya, Orozo, Kurudu, Jikoyi, Suleja Madalla, Zuba and DeiDei. There will also be buses from Kubwa, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Lugbe, Mpape, Life Camp, Eagle Square, Old Parade Ground, Area 3, Kabusa, Apo Mechanic and Gwarinpa, all heading to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

“The Nigeria Football Federation has assured that safety and security will be top-notch for Tuesday’s match, and warned spectators to be law-abiding and observe simple directives and instructions on the day.”

