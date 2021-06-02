Nigeria govnor dissolves cabinet: Bello Matawalle don sack all political appointees

Zamfara Govnor Bello Matawalle

Zamfara Govnor Bello Matawalle don sack all im commissioners for State Executive Council alias dissolve cabinet.

Matawalle confirm say e dissolve im cabinet on Tuesday for im official twitter page.



"The State Executive council is hereby dissolved with immediate effect. The Secretary to the State Government, Chief of staff and Deputy chief of staff are relieved of their duties. All chairmen, members of the state commission and boards of various agencies are hereby dissolved"