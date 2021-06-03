Nigeria gunmen hijack bus wit students, staff in southwestern Ondo State

Principal of Chimola Schools, Bolatito Akindemowa na im confam di tori

Some gunmen don tiff one school bus wit students, staff for Akure, Ondo State southwest Nigeria.

Di gunmen wey dey up to eight bin ride Okada corner di motor as e bin dey go round to cari dia students go school on Thursday early mor-mor.



BBC confam say dem no kidnap any student for di incident but di jaguda pipo bin drag di driver comot di motor.



Di school authority say dem cari di teacher wey bin join di bus enta forest before dem release am.



Di bus attendant tell BBC say dem bin cari am drop inside forest before di gunmen cari di motor waka.

Di principal of Chimola Schools for Akure, Bolatito Akindemowa na im confam di tori.



She say dem don get back di staff wey bin dey follow di teacher as well as di driver wey tok say di gunmen bin rob am.



Akindemowa also confam say none of di pikin wey bin dey di bus bin lost.



