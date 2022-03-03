Nigeria hit with defensive crisis ahead of Ghana match

Super Eagles will face Ghana on March 25

Nigeria's technical team led by Augustine Eguavoen have been left worried by the lack of minutes for key defenders ahead of the crucial World Cup playoff against Ghana.

The Super Eagles can only rely on Kenneth Omeruo of Leganes and West Brom's Semi Ajayi as players who are enjoying regular play time at their club sides.



However, deputy captain William Trost-Ekong of Watford has barely played since retuning from AFCON and Leon Balogun of Rangers is yet to make an appearance after recovering from injury.



Ola Aino of Torino is also struggling in the Italian serie A and Chidozie Awaziem has made just a single appearance for Alanyaspor since returning from AFCON.

Tyrone Ebuehi is also out injured and this has left the technical bench frustrated.



The first leg of the game between Ghana and Nigeria will be played at the Cape Coast stadium on March 24, 2022 before the return leg in three days time in Abuja.