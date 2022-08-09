4
Nigeria include two banned players in squad to face Ghana

Issa Ali Inter Allies Former Inter Allies defender, Issa Ali

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two of thirteen five Inter Allies players who were handed a two-year ban by the Ghana Football Association for their role in the matching fixing scheme between Inter Allies and Ashantigold have been included in Nigeria’s squad to face Ghana in the CHAN qualifiers.

Defender, Issa Ali and forward Andy Okpe have been selected as part of a 35-man squad for the doubleheader against Ghana.

The two players currently on the books of Nigerian side Remo Stars were found guilty of engaging in match-fixing and manipulation in the 7-0 scoreline witnessed between Ashantigold and Inter Allies.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association handed out the ruling after investigations into allegations of collusion between players and officials of both clubs to play a pre-arranged game.

The two clubs were demoted to the third tier of Ghana football with some officials and players getting respective bans.

Both Ashantigold and Inter Allies appealed the ruling but their appeals were dismissed by the Ghana Football Association.

Issa Ali was part of Nigeria’s preliminary squad for the games against the Black Stars in March but was subsequently dropped.

The dates for the CHAN qualifiers are yet to be announced by the Confederation of African Football.

