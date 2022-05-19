0
Nigeria invite banned Isa Ali for international friendly games after GFA verdict

Thu, 19 May 2022

Banned former Inter Allies defender, Isa Ali has been invited by Nigeria for the Super Eagles' upcoming international friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador despite being banned by the Ghana Football Association.

The defender who played the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season with Inter Allies has been banned for twenty-four months for the role he played in the fixed match between his club and Ashantigold.

Ashantigold and Inter Allies have both been demoted to the Division Two League starting after being found guilty of match manipulation by the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game.

Isa Ali left Ghana after the team got relegated and returned to his parent club Remo Stars FC.

Isa Ali according to the GFA failed to appear before the Disciplinary Committee and was subsequently banned from all football related activities.

The GFA stated that they have copied FIFA with the verdict but he has now been invited by Nigeria and will be competing in the upcoming international friendly games.

Below is Nigeria's squad for the Mexico and Ecuador games:

