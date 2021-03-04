Nigeria kidnapping: Shooting for kidnapped Zamfara schoolgirls reunion

E no dey clear whether di goment pay any ransom money to secure dia release.

Zamfara kidnapped schoolgirls reunion turn to shootout today for Jangebe town.

Tori be say clash happun as di Zamfara state goment officials go to hand over di released school girls to dia parents dis evening.



Some locals tell BBC say trouble start after dem catch some Jangebe villagers dey throw stones at goment officials wey follow di students go hand dem over to dia parents.



"Sojas open fire afta dem see pipo dey stone dem," one Jangebe resident tok.



Eyewitnesses say at least three pipo na im di armed sojas shoot. E neva dey clear whether any pesin die.



Di 279 schoolgirls wey armed men bin kidnap from dia school on Friday bin don dey di hands of di Zamfara state government since dem release dem on Tuesday.

Dem bin receive medical treatment for di state capital Gusau and dem later take dem to dia parents inside di town of Jangebe today.



Di girls wey gunmen kidnap from one boarding school for Jangebe inside Nigeria north-western state of Zamfara regain dia freedom dis week, Zamfara state goment confirm on Tuesday 2 March, 2021.



Di state commissioner for security and internal affairs tell BBC say na total of 279 students dem release and say dem don find out say di earlier figure of 317 no dey correct as dem no leave any girl behind in captivity.



Di girls bin suffer kidnap by gunmen on Friday morning. Di state governor dey expected to address dem dis morning.



Shortly afta di girls wey gunmen bin kidnap from one boarding school for Jangebe regain dia freedom, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari declare say Zamfara State na no-fly-zone sake of insecurity palava.



Di President also approve di ban of all mining activities inside di northwest state in order to stop di increase rate of insecurity inside di area.



National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) na im announce di decision of Nigeria goment give tori pipo afta di national security council meeting wey President Buhari preside over for Presidential Villa, Abuja.