Nigeria missing 2022 World Cup is a big blow - Sadio Mane

Injury Sadio Mane Liverpool Senegal and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane

Thu, 30 Jun 2022

Senegal and Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane says it is a big blow Nigeria did not qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following the array of talents the West African country has.

The Super Eagles were eliminated on the away goals rule following a 1-1 draw with Ghana in Abuja in the second leg of their play-off in March.

This saw Augustine Eguavoen, who was placed in interim charge of the side in December following the sacking of long-serving coach Gernot Rohr step down as Nigeria's boss

Mane said: 'You get people asking why [Mohamed] Salah is not going to be at the World Cup. Egypt has a very strong team, we were lucky to deny them qualification. What about Cote d'Ivoire? Nigeria with their arrays of star players and entertaining brand of football will not be at the World Cup."

"That's a blow to the continent. We have an ever-improving continent when it comes to football. It's why you see players from Africa in top teams. It's tough to win games these days. You have to be at your best all the time."

Ghana's qualification denied Nigeria a fourth successive outing at the World Cup finals.

