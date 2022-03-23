Nigeria must not underrate Ghana - Kanu sends caution to Super Eagles ahead of 2022 World Cup tie

Nwankwo Kanu

Former Nigeria captain Nwankwo Kanu has warned the Super Eagles not to underrate the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff tie of the qualifiers.

According to him, although Nigeria has a very good team, players should not underestimate the opponent because of the bad performance at the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



“We have a good team to qualify us for the World Cup but technically we must be careful, we must not judge them (Ghana) based on how they fared at the AFCON in Cameroon,” Nwankwo Kanu told the Punch in an interview.



The former Arsenal star further expressed optimism in the chances of Nigeria soaring above Ghana to secure qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



“It’s going to be crucial and I believe we will beat them to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. The team will do us proud,” the retired Nigerian footballer noted.

The first leg of the tie between Nigeria and Ghana will be played on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Subsequently, Ghana will travel to Nigeria for the reverse fixture on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.







